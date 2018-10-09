Tourism in Crimea at Post-Soviet High, Russian Official Says

More tourists have visited the annexed Crimean peninsula in 2018 than in any other year under Ukrainian or Russian control since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, a Russian official has said.

Moscow seized the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and opened a 19-kilometer bridge to connect it to mainland Russia in May 2018. Western countries condemned the unilateral moves and imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on Russia in response.

Tourist numbers plummeted immediately after the annexation as visitors – President Vladimir Putin among them – denounced the state of Crimea’s resort facilities and lack of service infrastructure.