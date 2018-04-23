News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 23 2018 - 21:04

Fewer Russian Tourists Traveling to U.K., U.S., Tour Operators Say

Hernan Pinera / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Tour operators in Russia are seeing a drop in travel to Britain and the United States as the countries remain locked in diplomatic battles over poisoning and election-meddling accusations.

Russian tourists have experienced significant delays in obtaining U.S. visas over the past year amid staff cuts and the recent closure of the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg. Last week, the government agency tasked with promoting Russia’s image abroad launched a sardonically titled program to repatriate students from “unfriendly countries.”

“A decrease in the flow [of Russian tourists to the U.S.] is expected precisely because of difficulties with obtaining visas,” Russian Tour Operators Association acting director Maya Lomidze said at a news conference Monday.

Read More
Anti-Russian Coverage Fuels Tourism from U.S. in ‘Wow Effect,’ Agency Says

In Britain, tourism numbers have declined 10 percent mostly due to the declining popularity of education programs, Lomidze added.

Britain’s visa policy, however, “hasn’t changed,” she said. “We’re not seeing any restrictions or additional requirements to obtain British visas.”

Britain accuses Russia of using a highly potent nerve agent to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, last month. Russia has denied any involvement and suggested Britain carried out the attack to stoke anti-Russian sentiment.

Lomidze said Russians are traveling to neighboring countries including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus and Georgia toapply for U.S. visas and avoid long waiting times. Russian citizens can also apply for U.S. visas in any European Union country, she added.

“I can’t say it’s the most popular option to obtain American visas, but nevertheless this option does exist,” Lomidze said.

The expulsion of scores of U.S. diplomats and the closure of the St. Petersburg consulate in a diplomatic tit-for-tat over the Skripals’ poisoning and U.S. election-meddling accusations have extended visa waiting times from less than one week a year ago to eight months currently.

Latest news

Russian TV Uses Film Stills as Proof Syria Chemical Attack Was Staged
News
April 24 2018
Russian TV Uses Film Stills as Proof Syria Chemical Attack Was Staged
Firm Owned By Prosecutor General’s Son Wins Lucrative Garbage Contract
News
April 24 2018
Firm Owned By Prosecutor General’s Son Wins Lucrative Garbage Contract
Rusal’s Deripaska Scrambles to Soften Russia Sanctions Blow
Business
April 24 2018
Rusal’s Deripaska Scrambles to Soften Russia Sanctions Blow

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox