Students Won’t Be Evicted to House Police During World Cup, Russian Officials Say

The Education and Science Ministry has denied it plans to empty student dormitories to house security services during the World Cup 2018.

Russian media reported last week that law enforcement would be moved into student housing in May, a month before Russia hosts the international football tournament. Universities in host cities were reportedly changing students’ schedules to accommodate the police and military.

"The reports of mass evictions from dormitories during the World Cup 2018 circulated in the media are not true," the ministry said in a statement carried by the Interfax news agency.

The ministry said students will have already left their dormitories for the summer holidays by the time security personnel move temporarily into the student housing for the World Cup.

No students who stay for the summer will be forcibly evicted, the ministry said, which added that the plan would “not disrupt the educational process.”