News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 minutes ago Students Won’t Be Evicted to House Police During World Cup, Russian Officials Say
40 minutes ago Former Russian Prison Official Put Behind Bars for Torture
13 hours ago Kremlin TV Network RT Registers As ‘Foreign Agent’ in U.S.
News
Former Russian Prison Official Put Behind Bars for Torture
News
Kremlin TV Network RT Registers As ‘Foreign Agent’ in U.S.
News
After 22 Years, Novaya Gazeta Editor Dmitry Muratov Steps Down
News
Rosneft CEO Skipped Court For Putin-Erdogan Talks
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Students Won’t Be Evicted to House Police During World Cup, Russian Officials Say

Nov 14, 2017 — 09:18
— Update: 09:17

Students Won’t Be Evicted to House Police During World Cup, Russian Officials Say

Nov 14, 2017 — 09:18
— Update: 09:17
Valery Matytsin / TASS

The Education and Science Ministry has denied it plans to empty student dormitories to house security services during the World Cup 2018.

Russian media reported last week that law enforcement would be moved into student housing in May, a month before Russia hosts the international football tournament. Universities in host cities were reportedly changing students’ schedules to accommodate the police and military.

"The reports of mass evictions from dormitories during the World Cup 2018 circulated in the media are not true," the ministry said in a statement carried by the Interfax news agency.

The ministry said students will have already left their dormitories for the summer holidays by the time security personnel move temporarily into the student housing for the World Cup.

No students who stay for the summer will be forcibly evicted, the ministry said, which added that the plan would “not disrupt the educational process.”

Related
News
Kaliningrad Mayor: Residents Should Leave During World Cup Matches
Meanwhile…
Egyptian Newspaper Warns World Cup Fans of Money-Hungry Russian Women
News
Disgraced FIFA Head Blatter to Accept Putin's World Cup Invite
News
Russia's 2018 World Cup Costs Soar Another $600 Million
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+