Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

The Russian parliament will not question Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on allegations of corruption, senior politicians have confirmed.

Deputies from Russia's State Duma told the Dozhd television channel that they would not call for an investigation into the claims. Medvedev is scheduled to address parliament with a report on the cabinet's work in April 2016. Activists hoped the event would be an opportunity to address the allegations.

They dismissed accusations that Medvedev heads a multi-billion dollar corruption empire as a campaign tactic by opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny is running to become Russian president in the country's 2018 elections.

Andrei Isayev, deputy leader of Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party, said that Navalny had invented the claims. "This is Navalny's fantasy,” he said. “Why should these claims interest us?"

The deputy head of the Just Russia faction, Mikhail Yemelyanov, also branded the claims as false. “Deputies are interested in government policy and its social and economic impact, and not fake news," he told Dozhd.