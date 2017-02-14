Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

Top Russian officials have slammed the resignation of White House Security Advisor Michael Flynn as “Russophobic paranoia.” Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the International Affairs Committee in Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said that Flynn’s departure could be a sign that U.S. President Donald Trump was already “backed into a corner.” "Even willingness to engage in dialogue with the Russia is perceived by the hawks in Washington as thoughtcrime (in the words of immortal George Orwell),” Kosachev wrote on Facebook. "Either Trump does not have the independence he needs and has been cornered, or Russophobia has struck the new administration from the top down," the senator said.

Alexey Pushkov, a fellow senator and member of the Defense and Security Committee in the Federation Council, also bemoaned Flynn’s departure on Twitter. Flynn "resigned" not because of his little mistake [with the Russian ambassador], but thanks to an aggressive campaign,” he wrote. "’Russia’s on the way out!’ the press screeches. It’s nothing but paranoia and a witch hunt.”

Флинна "ушли" не из-за его промаха, а из-за развернутой агрессивной кампании. "Русский, на выход!"- шумят газеты. Паранойя и охота на ведьм. — Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) February 14, 2017