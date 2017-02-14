Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
13 minutes ago Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'
51 minutes ago Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief
1 hour ago Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban
World
Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief
Russia
Love and Race in Modern Russia
World
Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador
World
Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
13 minutes ago Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'
51 minutes ago Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief
1 hour ago Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

Feb 14, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:14

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

Feb 14, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:14
Mike Segar / Reuters

Top Russian officials have slammed the resignation of White House Security Advisor Michael Flynn as “Russophobic paranoia.”

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the International Affairs Committee in Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said that Flynn’s departure could be a sign that U.S. President Donald Trump was already “backed into a corner.”

"Even willingness to engage in dialogue with the Russia is perceived by the hawks in Washington as thoughtcrime (in the words of immortal George Orwell),” Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

"Either Trump does not have the independence he needs and has been cornered, or Russophobia has struck the new administration from the top down," the senator said.

Read More: Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

Alexey Pushkov, a fellow senator and member of the Defense and Security Committee in the Federation Council, also bemoaned Flynn’s departure on Twitter.

Flynn "resigned" not because of his little mistake [with the Russian ambassador], but thanks to an aggressive campaign,” he wrote. "’Russia’s on the way out!’ the press screeches. It’s nothing but paranoia and a witch hunt.”

U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned Monday night following allegations that he secretly discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to Washington before the Trump administration came to power.

Flynn repeatedly told the press that he had not talked about sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak prior to President Trump’s inauguration, but then appeared to change his mind when confronted by the press.

In his resignation letter, Flynn said that he had “inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information” on his phone calls with Kislyak.

Unverified sources also claim that that Flynn may have influenced Moscow's foreign policy by urging Russian diplomats not to “overreact” to sanctions placed on Moscow by the Obama administration - arguably leading the Kremlin to believe that the measures would soon be lifted under Trump.

The Washington Post and The New York Times also both reported that Flynn was in contact with Russian diplomats before Trump’s election in November 2016. The U.S. administration and the Kremlin have both denied making contact with each other during Trump’s campaign.

Related
Russia
Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban
Meanwhile…
Russian TV — Making War Great Again
Russia
Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”
Russia
Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

Love and Race in Modern Russia

1 hour ago

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers avoided sitting next to him. Even his marriage provoked speculation.

51 minutes ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

1 hour ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

3 hours ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

17 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

18 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

20 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

51 minutes ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

1 hour ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

3 hours ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

51 minutes ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

1 hour ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

3 hours ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

51 minutes ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

1 hour ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

3 hours ago

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

1 day ago
By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev
1 day ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

3 days, 18 hours ago
The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

17 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

18 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

20 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

19 hours ago

One Stop Shop

19 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

19 hours ago

One Stop Shop

19 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

19 hours ago

One Stop Shop

19 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

20 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

see more

20 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

1 day ago

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled ...

20 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a ...

20 hours ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

22 hours ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

22 hours ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

1 day ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

3 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

Tue. Feb. 14

More events
Triptych Theater
Bleed for This Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
The Salesman Cinema

20 hours ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

22 hours ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

22 hours ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

1 day ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

3 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

17 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

18 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

20 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled ...

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

3 days ago
Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in ...

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no ...

Most Read

Love and Race in Modern Russia

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

One Stop Shop

Bjorn Again
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+