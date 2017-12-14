News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
5 hours ago Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
7 hours ago Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
News
Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
News
Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Doping Whistleblower Works for U.S. Intelligence, Says Putin
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Top Russian Official Tells U.S. Ambassador to Stay Out of Crimea Question

Dec 14, 2017 — 16:35
— Update: 16:35

Top Russian Official Tells U.S. Ambassador to Stay Out of Crimea Question

Dec 14, 2017 — 16:35
— Update: 16:35
Jon Huntsman Jr. (Sergei Konkov / TASS)

Senior Russian lawmaker Alexei Pushkov said on Thursday that it is not up to the United States to decide Crimea’s sovereignty.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 following a controversial referendum that was largely rejected as illegitimate by the international community. Ukraine considers Russia’s presence in the Black Sea peninsula an illegal occupation.

Read more: Enter Huntsman, Trump’s New Man in Moscow

On Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman answered a question on Twitter by saying that Crimea belongs to Ukraine, according to international law. 

Since his confirmation as ambassador in September, Huntsman has said that Moscow must restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine for U.S.-Russia relations to be restored. 

"It's not for the U.S. Ambassador to determine who Crimea belongs to,” Pushkov, a senator in Russia's Federation Council, tweeted

“The U.S. has nothing to do with Crimea or with those who live there.” 

Crimea’s deputy prime minister Dmitry Polonsky also responded on Thursday, saying that Huntsman should check his geography and history before making statements, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported

“Huntsman’s colleagues at the Atlantic Council assured me that he was serious about improving relations with Russia,” Pushkov wrote in another post on Twitter. 

“It doesn’t look like he’s chosen the right path.”

Related
News
Kremlin Reportedly Backs Sacked Official in Ukraine’s Breakaway Luhansk
News
Russian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Sobchak’s Statements on Crimea
News
New Crimea Railroad Could Cost Russia Extra $1.7 Bln
News
Russia Set to Deploy New S-400 Anti-Aircraft System in Crimea
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+