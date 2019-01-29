Top Russian Executive Fired Over Sexually Explicit Gaming Stream – Reports
Ruslan Gorring / Youtube / MT
A senior state corporation manager has been fired after boasting about his sexual relations with junior employees during a gaming stream leaked online, Russian media reported Tuesday.
A Twitch livestreaming platform video appeared on Monday purporting to show Ruslan Gorring, the deputy head of a state mineral exploration corporation, cursing out other players. The nearly five-minute compilation shows Gorring seated in front of a computer giving a profanity-laced tirade in which he brags about his sexual exploits with subordinates and his ability to fire and hire them at whim, including an unidentified woman sitting next to him during the stream.
“Minister of Natural Resources Dmitry Kobylkin ordered to dismiss Gorring after yesterday’s outrageous video,” the ministry told Interfax.
Rosgeologia, a government-owned agency uniting several state mineral exploration companies and geology institutes confirmed to the RBC news website that Gorring had been fired. It said, however, that the Natural Resources Ministry has no authority to make staffing decisions.
In the lewd video, Gorring also brags about plans to meet “this cool dude” Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of oil and gas company Novatek and one of Russia’s richest men.
Meanwhile, Rosgeologia’s website was inaccessible in wake of the news in what appears to be a denial of service attack.