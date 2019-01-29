Top Russian Executive Fired Over Sexually Explicit Gaming Stream – Reports

A senior state corporation manager has been fired after boasting about his sexual relations with junior employees during a gaming stream leaked online, Russian media reported Tuesday.

A Twitch livestreaming platform video appeared on Monday purporting to show Ruslan Gorring, the deputy head of a state mineral exploration corporation, cursing out other players. The nearly five-minute compilation shows Gorring seated in front of a computer giving a profanity-laced tirade in which he brags about his sexual exploits with subordinates and his ability to fire and hire them at whim, including an unidentified woman sitting next to him during the stream.