Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
5 hours ago New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges
6 hours ago Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions
Russia
European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
Russia
New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges
Opinion
Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure
Russia
Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
5 hours ago European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
5 hours ago New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges
6 hours ago Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

March 29, 2017 — 11:22
— Update: 12:43

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

March 29, 2017 — 11:22
— Update: 12:43
Law enforcement officers line up along a street as they block a rally in Moscow. Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

A pro-Kremlin newspaper has called for robotic riot cops to be used against demonstrators if more anti-corruption protests take place without government approval.

Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda said that police could use robots to shower protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets in a bid to subdue unauthorized gatherings.   

"There really is enough money to suppress any illegal rally or large-scale provocation in the Internal Affairs Ministry arsenal," the newspaper wrote. "There are cars with water cannons, and guns that shoot tear gas and light-and-noise grenades."

The article also claimed that officers could use armed robots to harness these weapons without "putting themselves at risk." "Kicking a robot is useless - and it hurts your feet," the newspaper said. 

The newspaper made the claims after top Russian official publicly pledged to unleash the country's full police arsenal on future unapproved protests.

"If these 'provocations' begin to appear more frequently, we can put the expansive arsenal at our disposal into play,” the deputy chief of Russia's Internal Affairs Ministry Igor Zubov told the TASS news agency.

He also said that the riot police who patrolled central Moscow on Sunday had been instructed to keep the number of arrests to a minimum and not to use force.

Watch: Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

Zubov confirmed that one police officer had been injured during the unrest, enduring a head trauma. "He suffered alone and he suffered seriously," Zubov said. “The National Guard and I will draw appropriate conclusions from this."

Aside from traditional tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets, Russia's riot police bought a non-lethal psychoacoustic system to disperse crowds in April 2016. The system, which emits noises designed to cause discomfort to those in the immediate vicinity, is similar to those used during the 2014 Ferguson riots in the United States.

Police estimate that 8,000 people met in central Moscow on Sunday to protest against corruption within the Russian government. According to local authorities, more than 600 people were detained at the rally, which had not been granted a permit by the Moscow government. Russian human rights group OVD-Info estimates that over 1,000 people were detained in the capital alone, and approximately 1,400 detained across the country as a whole.

Related
Russia
Siberian Police Accidentally Advertise Russia's Online Drug Trade
Russia
Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege
Russia
Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture
Russia
Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

6 hours ago

A top Russian official has publicly pledged to unleash the country's full police arsenal if more anti-corruption protests take place without government approval.

5 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

5 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

6 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

13 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

22 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

22 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

5 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

5 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

6 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

5 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

5 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

6 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

Opera

The Snow Maiden

Wed. Mar. 29 Wed. Mar. 29
Novaya Opera
06:00 p.m.

This staging of Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera focuses on a story of passionate love during the Russian Shrovetide carnival. Read more

Read more

5 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

5 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

6 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

5 hours ago
By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

By Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov
5 hours ago

Western politicians from marginal parties may help Putin score points at home, but the international community clearly rejects a Russian Crimea.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

2 days, 5 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

13 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

22 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

22 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

9 minutes ago

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

9 minutes ago

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

9 minutes ago

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

1 hour ago

Moscow: News and Openings

Coffee & Books Take a br

see more

1 hour ago

Moscow: News and Openings

Coffee & Books Take a br

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th ...

1 hour ago

Moscow: News and Openings

Coffee & Books Take a br

New issue — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
1 day ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
1 day ago

The shocking assassination of Russian politician-turned-pariah Denis Voronenkov last week has sharpened fears among the Russian diaspora of Moscow’s inclination toward vendetta.

23 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

1 day ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

1 day ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

1 day ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

Wed. Mar. 29

More events
Knight of Cups Cinema
Split Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Nekromantix Gig
Flight Opera
The Snow Maiden Opera

23 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

1 day ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

1 day ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

1 day ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

13 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

22 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

22 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

1 day ago
It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th ...

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

1 day ago
Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

1 day ago
It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Concert

Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra, conductor Alexander Lazarev

Mon. Apr. 24 Mon. Apr. 24
Conservatory / Great Hall
06:00 p.m.

Tchaikovsky: The Tempest. Richard Strauss: Thus Spoke Zarathustra. Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 5. Soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet (piano). Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with ...

Most Read

Moscow: News and Openings

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+