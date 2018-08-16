News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 16 2018 - 16:08

Top Moscow Investigator Sentenced in Major Mafia Bribe Case

Moskva News Agency

The former deputy head of Moscow’s Investigative Committee has been handed a jail sentence of five and a half years for accepting a bribe from a notorious mafia boss.  

Denis Nikandrov was detained in 2016 for taking a $1 million bribe from jailed crime lord Shakro Molodoy, or Young Shakro. Several other senior investigators have taken a fall in the case, including Alexander Lamonov, the deputy head of security at Moscow’s branch of the Investigative Committee, who was sentenced to five years in jail on bribery charges this summer.

The Moscow City Court sentenced Nikandrov to five and a half years in prison and stripped the former investigator of his military rank on charges of bribery, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday.

Read More
Top Russian Investigator Jailed in Explosive Mafia Bribe Case

Nikandrov’s defense attorneys said they plan to appeal the sentence, despite the former investigator confessing to the crime and making a plea deal with the plaintiffs.

“He is only guilty of strictly following the instructions of his superiors,” said attorney Pavel Chernyak, arguing the sentence was too harsh for the minimal role Nikandrov played. 

Russian Space Contractor Arrested in $5.2M Embezzlement Case
News
July 26 2018
Russian Space Contractor Arrested in $5.2M Embezzlement Case
Top Russian Investigator Jailed in Explosive Mafia Bribe Case
News
July 26 2018
Top Russian Investigator Jailed in Explosive Mafia Bribe Case

Latest news

Rich Russians Prep Wealth for Next Generation
Business
Aug. 16 2018
Rich Russians Prep Wealth for Next Generation
Russia Allocates $10M to Restore Cuban Capitol’s Golden Dome
News
Aug. 16 2018
Russia Allocates $10M to Restore Cuban Capitol’s Golden Dome
Memorial Human Rights Group Forced to Leave St. Petersburg HQ
News
Aug. 16 2018
Memorial Human Rights Group Forced to Leave St. Petersburg HQ

Most read

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

News

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

Meanwhile…

Sex is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park

Sign up for our weekly newsletter