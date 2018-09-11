Tons of Salmon Dumped in Eastern Russia After Record Fishing Season

Fish farmers facing a record fishing season in Russia’s Far East have been dumping their excess catch along roads and into the forest, subjecting the region to a plague of rotting salmon, media reports found.

The Federal Fisheries Agency’s Kamchatka branch said this year’s salmon crop has been the largest in more than 100 years. Videos on social media from users in Kamchatka in the last several weeks showed layers of dead fish scattered in the forest, along the road and on the shore.

“The rancid air grows either stronger or weaker, but never disappears,” the Rybak Kamchatki (Kamchatka Fisher) outlet wrote about its journey to the fish landfill. “The foul fish oil has spread and formed a black spot on the green field. You can see it from space.”