News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia's Bill Retaliating Against Foreign Media Passes Unanimously
2 hours ago Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Dodges Court Appearance Again
2 hours ago First Chechen to Come Out as Gay Apologizes on Local TV
News
The 1917 Revolution Continues on Russian TV
News
Russia's Bill Retaliating Against Foreign Media Passes Unanimously
News
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Dodges Court Appearance Again
News
First Chechen to Come Out as Gay Apologizes on Local TV
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Toddler Survives Fatal Plane Crash in Russia's Far East

Nov 15, 2017 — 09:43
— Update: 09:56

Toddler Survives Fatal Plane Crash in Russia's Far East

Nov 15, 2017 — 09:43
— Update: 09:56
Wikicommons

Six people have died in a plane crash in the Russian Far East leaving a 3-year-old in a critical condition.

Police in the Khabarovsk region said the deaths included four passengers and two crew members of the Czech-made L-410 short-range transport plane, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.

Six bodies were recovered from the wreckage, a local official told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

The state-run TASS news agency cites another local official as saying the toddler has been hospitalized and is in a critical condition.

RIA Novosti cited police as saying the light aircraft crashed on its second approach at the Nelkan airfield.

Related
News
Russian Helicopter Crashes Off Norway With 8 Aboard
News
Moscow's Historic Pushkin Museum Evacuated After Catching Fire
News
Six Dead After Soviet-era Apartment Block Collapsed in Izhevsk
City
Moscow Police Pursue Alleged Drive-By Shooter
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+