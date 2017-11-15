Toddler Survives Fatal Plane Crash in Russia's Far East

Six people have died in a plane crash in the Russian Far East leaving a 3-year-old in a critical condition.

Police in the Khabarovsk region said the deaths included four passengers and two crew members of the Czech-made L-410 short-range transport plane, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.

Six bodies were recovered from the wreckage, a local official told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

The state-run TASS news agency cites another local official as saying the toddler has been hospitalized and is in a critical condition.

RIA Novosti cited police as saying the light aircraft crashed on its second approach at the Nelkan airfield.