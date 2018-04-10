To Avert U.S. Retaliation, Russia Proposes Inspection of Syria Attack Site

Russia said on Tuesday it will propose to the United Nations that international inspectors visit the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma, a move which follows U.S. President Donald Trump's warning of quick, forceful action in response to the incident.

At least 60 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured at several sites in the alleged attack on Douma, then still occupied by rebel forces, on Saturday, according to a Syrian relief group.

President Bashar al-Assad's government and Russia, his most powerful ally, said there was no evidence that a gas attack had taken place and the claim was bogus.

But the incident has thrust Syria's seven-year-old conflict back to the forefront of international concern and brought the possibility of Western military action against Assad's forces.

Further heightening the volatility, Iran, Assad's other main ally, threatened to respond to an air strike on a Syrian military base which Tehran, Damascus and Moscow have blamed on Israel.

Meanwhile on the ground, thousands of militants and their families arrived in rebel-held northwestern Syria after surrendering Douma to government forces. The evacuation deal restores Assad's control over the entire eastern Ghouta - formerly the biggest rebel bastion near Damascus.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the Kremlin would submit a resolution to the United Nations Security Council proposing that inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigate the alleged attack in Douma.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said there was no threat of the situation in Syria resulting in a military clash betweenRussia and the United States.

The state-run TASS news agency quoted Nogdanov as saying Russia and U.S. officials had "working contacts" over Syria and he believed common sense would prevail.

On Monday, Trump told a meeting of military leaders and national security advisers in Washington he would take a decision that night or shortly after on a response and that the United States had "a lot of options militarily" on Syria.