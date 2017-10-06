Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Thousands Forced to Evacuate Across Moscow After New Wave of Bomb Scares
9 hours ago Tit-for-tat May See U.S. Media Outlets Banned in Russia
11 hours ago Life-Expectancy Report Ahead of Putin’s Birthday Is 'Coincidence,' Radio Host Says
Russia
Thousands Forced to Evacuate Across Moscow After New Wave of Bomb Scares
Russia
Holidays in a Soviet Sanatorium
Russia
Hermitage Puts on First Ever All-Digital Exhibition
Russia
Life-Expectancy Report Ahead of Putin’s Birthday Is 'Coincidence,' Radio Host Says
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Tit-for-tat May See U.S. Media Outlets Banned in Russia

Oct 6, 2017 — 19:03
— Update: 19:20

Tit-for-tat May See U.S. Media Outlets Banned in Russia

Oct 6, 2017 — 19:03
— Update: 19:20
stevepb / Pixabay

Russian prosecutors are considering a retaliatory response following Washington's request that the RT America news channel register as a foreign agent.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is studying the possibility of labeling U.S. media outlets “undesirable,” the Interfax news agency reported Friday, citing an unidentified source knowledgeable of the situation.

Amid concerns over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, the U.S. Justice Department has requested that the Kremlin-backed RT adhere to a 1930s foreign agent registration law.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that “every step toward the Russian media will have a corresponding response.”

The Russian authorities are considering blacklisting U.S. media at the Federation Council committee on state sovereignty’s task force session, according to Interfax. 

“This could affect all American media operating in Russia,” Interfax reported, citing an unidentified source. The outlets being considered for the “undesirable” label were not disclosed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that reciprocal actions cannot be ruled out, but noted that he had no information regarding U.S. outlets being labeled “undesirable,” state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The Interfax report comes a week after Russia’s state media censor Roskomnadzor warned CNN International over alleged media law violations.

Related
Russia
Russian Senators Threaten Foreign Media Clampdown
Russia
Russian Media Watchdog May Ban Anonymous Wi-Fi Access
Russia
Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+