'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

It was supposed to reflect President Vladimir Putin’s global stature and friendly relations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Instead, an AFP press pool photo of Putin shaking hands with Trump, who is perched atop a platform looking down on the Russian president, became the source of ridicule and criticism among Russian-speaking internet users — stemming from the Kremlin's reported policy of avoiding photo-ops in which the Russian leader looks shorter than those around him.

#UPDATE US President Trump, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and dozens of other world leaders have joined France's Emmanuel Macron in commemorating the centenary of the end of World War I in a solemn ceremony in Paris https://t.co/gDOt53cf9B #Armistice100 pic.twitter.com/Y3CcpTrMQR — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 11, 2018

“Heads will roll at [Russia’s state-run news agency] TASS,” journalist Pavel Pryanikov tweeted Sunday after the agency reportedly used the photograph in its coverage of the handshake. By Monday afternoon, TASS had replaced the unflattering photograph with one in which Putin is seated on the same level as other world leaders.

Here is how social media responded to the encounter:

