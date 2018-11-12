News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Nov. 12 2018 - 16:11

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

It was supposed to reflect President Vladimir Putin’s global stature and friendly relations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Instead, an AFP press pool photo of Putin shaking hands with Trump, who is perched atop a platform looking down on the Russian president, became the source of ridicule and criticism among Russian-speaking internet users — stemming from the Kremlin's reported policy of avoiding photo-ops in which the Russian leader looks shorter than those around him.

“Heads will roll at [Russia’s state-run news agency] TASS,” journalist Pavel Pryanikov tweeted Sunday after the agency reportedly used the photograph in its coverage of the handshake.

By Monday afternoon, TASS had replaced the unflattering photograph with one in which Putin is seated on the same level as other world leaders.

Here is how social media responded to the encounter:

"That time when you see an upperclassmen you know in the crowd."

"When the photographer isn't from the Kremlin pool."

Under a magnifying glass.

"Delete it!"

This user noted that Putin was presented with worthy candidates for a recent photo-op. "But they couldn't find a minister of a suitable size," he added.

Vladimir Putin’s Tough-Guy Act Is Getting Old (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 16 2018
Vladimir Putin’s Tough-Guy Act Is Getting Old (Op-ed)
'Aggressors Will Be Annihilated, We Will Go to Heaven as Martyrs,' Putin Says
News
Oct. 19 2018
'Aggressors Will Be Annihilated, We Will Go to Heaven as Martyrs,' Putin Says
Twitter Publishes Tweet Trove From Russia, Iran Campaigns
News
Oct. 19 2018
Twitter Publishes Tweet Trove From Russia, Iran Campaigns

Latest news

Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards
News
Nov. 13 2018
Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

News

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter