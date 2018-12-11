News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 11 2018 - 17:12

Time Magazine Honors Russian Journalist Tatiana Felgenhauer

Tatyana Felgengauer (Anton Novoderzhkin / TASS)

Russian journalist Tatiana Felgenhauer has been listed among Time magazine’s “Person of the Year," which it dedicated to independent journalists.

Felgenhauer was named among several fellow journalists considered “Guardians in the War on Truth.” 

Special mention was given to the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and The Capital Gazette staff.

Felgenhauer, 33, was stabbed in the neck in October last year at the headquarters of the liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy, where she is deputy editor and co-hosts a daily morning show.

“I’m slightly shocked,” the journalist wrote on Twitter. “But thank you everyone!”

20K People Donate to Russian Liberal Outlet to Pay Government Fine
News
Nov. 13 2018
20K People Donate to Russian Liberal Outlet to Pay Government Fine
Meduza’s #MeToo Scandal Has Changed Russia for Good (Op-ed)
Opinion
Nov. 14 2018
Meduza’s #MeToo Scandal Has Changed Russia for Good (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russia Is Ready to Publish Correspondence on Alleged U.S. Election 'Interference,' Official Says
News
Dec. 11 2018
Russia Is Ready to Publish Correspondence on Alleged U.S. Election 'Interference,' Official Says
Russian Watchdog Fines Google Over Violations, Warns Twitter and Facebook
News
Dec. 11 2018
Russian Watchdog Fines Google Over Violations, Warns Twitter and Facebook
49% of Russian Women Say They Are Most at Risk of Violence at Home, Poll Says
News
Dec. 11 2018
49% of Russian Women Say They Are Most at Risk of Violence at Home, Poll Says

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Meanwhile…

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan

Sign up for our weekly newsletter