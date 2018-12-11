Time Magazine Honors Russian Journalist Tatiana Felgenhauer

Russian journalist Tatiana Felgenhauer has been listed among Time magazine’s “Person of the Year," which it dedicated to independent journalists.

Felgenhauer was named among several fellow journalists considered “Guardians in the War on Truth.”

Special mention was given to the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and The Capital Gazette staff.

Felgenhauer, 33, was stabbed in the neck in October last year at the headquarters of the liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy, where she is deputy editor and co-hosts a daily morning show.

“I’m slightly shocked,” the journalist wrote on Twitter. “But thank you everyone!”

