The Real Inspiration for Game of Thrones’ Banners Is Russia

Across the land, peoples gather beneath their banners: a roaring lion, a rearing stag, a peacock spreading wide its tail fan.



Those are the houses of Lannister, Baratheon and Stark, right? Erm, actually it’s the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk and two of Moscow’s satellite towns, Odintsovo and Serpukhov.

At least 16 of Game of Thrones coats of arms appear to be almost carbon copies of those of Russian regions, according to a sharp-eyed user of Pikabu, the Russian version of Reddit website, who gathered them together.