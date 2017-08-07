Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago The Real Inspiration for Game of Thrones’ Banners Is Russia
4 hours ago Here Is the Kremlin's Full Video of Putin's Siberian Fishing Trip
7 hours ago Russian Orthodox Priest Detained For Trafficking Prostitutes
Russia
Why New U.S. Sanctions Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb for Investors in Russia (Op-ed)
Russia
Russian Orthodox Priest Detained For Trafficking Prostitutes
Russia
Kremlin Plans Rapid Healthcare Reform in Time for Presidential Election
Russia
Pussy Riot Activists Detained During Prison Protests
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

The Real Inspiration for Game of Thrones’ Banners Is Russia

Aug 7, 2017 — 15:52
— Update: 13:14

The Real Inspiration for Game of Thrones’ Banners Is Russia

Aug 7, 2017 — 15:52
— Update: 13:14
Wikicommons / The Moscow Times

Across the land, peoples gather beneath their banners: a roaring lion, a rearing stag, a peacock spreading wide its tail fan.

Those are the houses of Lannister, Baratheon and Stark, right? Erm, actually it’s the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk and two of Moscow’s satellite towns, Odintsovo and Serpukhov.

At least 16 of Game of Thrones coats of arms appear to be almost carbon copies of those of Russian regions, according to a sharp-eyed user of Pikabu, the Russian version of Reddit website, who gathered them together. 

Russians Are Naming Their Children After Game of Thrones
The Moscow Times

Maybe it's not all that surprising. Coats of arms tend to reuse tried and tested designs and a few favorite animals and objects, and Russia has thousands of administrative districts and towns with their own coats of arms spread over its 17 million square kilometers of territory.

Then again, perhaps Game of Thrones did take some inspiration from Russia. If so, Russians are returning the favor. A trend of naming babies after characters from the TV show means there are already plenty of little Russian Aryas waiting for the Russian winter.

Related
Moscow
Where to Watch 'Game of Thrones' on Moscow's Big Screens
Moscow
Game of Thrones’ Winter Is Coming, But Which Metro Stop Is It Getting Off At?
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+