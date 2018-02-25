Three Years After Nemtsov’s Murder, Thousands Gather to Honor Him

Several thousand people gathered in central Moscow on Sunday to honor slain opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

Nemtsov was gunned down on Feb. 27, 2015, while crossing a bridge close to the Kremlin. Five men have been given lengthy prison sentences for his killing but Nemtsov’s supporters claim the masterminds behind the murder are still at large.

At the rally, participants carried signs reading "There are no words," "Heroes don't die" and "Who ordered [the murder]?"

Rallies were also held in several other cities, including in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.