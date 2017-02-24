Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 minutes ago Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team
14 hours ago 4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin
18 hours ago Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)
Russia
Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)
Russia
Russia Celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day
Russia
Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)
Russia
Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 minutes ago Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team
14 hours ago 4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin
18 hours ago Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team

Feb 24, 2017 — 10:40
— Update: 10:42

Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team

Feb 24, 2017 — 10:40
— Update: 10:42

Breaking with a general disqualification of Russian track athletes, the international governing body for track and field has allowed three Russian athletes to participate in international competitions.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will permit Anzhelika Sidorova, Kristina Sivkova, and Alexei Sokirsky to compete under a neutral flag, the RIA news agency reported.

Allowing Russian athletes to compete independently "speaks to our desire to support the hopes and aspirations of all clean athletes, including clean Russian athletes who have become hostages of their national system," IAAF President Sebastian Coe said.

Russian track and field athletes were prohibited from competing in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil after the All-Russia Athletic Federation was disqualified from international competitions over allegations of doping. Only long jumper Daria Klishina succeeded in appealing the ban and received permission to compete.

However, the IAAF allowed Russian athletes to apply to compete as independent athletes. Out of 48 such applications from Russians, the federation has approved 28.

While IAAF approval removes the major formal barrier to competing, the federation noted that the athletes' ability to participate in international tournaments will depend on the specific rules of those competitions.

In December, an independent investigation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) revealed that more than a thousand Russian athletes spanning 30 different sports used performance-enhancing drugs or were involved in the concealment of positive urine samples.

Investigators also found evidence that 12 Russian athletes who won medals at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi had substituted their drug test samples.

Related
Moscow
Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow
Russia
Russian Football Clubs Spent More Than $114 Million on Player Transfers in 2016
World
Russian Paralympic Team Barred From 2018 Winter Games Qualifiers
Russia
Russian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

20 hours ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

14 hours ago

4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin

18 hours ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

21 hours ago

Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations

23 hours ago

OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

1 day ago

Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands

1 day ago

Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader

14 hours ago

4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin

18 hours ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

21 hours ago

Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations

14 hours ago

4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin

18 hours ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

21 hours ago

Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in September 1917.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in September 1917.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in September 1917.

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

14 hours ago

4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin

18 hours ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

21 hours ago

Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations

1 day ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
1 day ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Print edition — 8 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Russia Celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day

17 hours ago
Russians around the country celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day national holiday Feb. 23.

23 hours ago

OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

1 day ago

Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands

1 day, 9 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader

1 day ago

Christ Versus Satire

1 day ago

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

1 day ago

Christ Versus Satire

1 day ago

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

1 day ago

Christ Versus Satire

1 day ago

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

1 day ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

see more

1 day ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new ...

1 day ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

New issue — 8 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
3 days ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
3 days ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

1 day ago

Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

1 day ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

1 day ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

1 day ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

1 day ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

1 day ago

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

Fri. Feb. 24

More events
The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

1 day ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

1 day ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

1 day ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

1 day ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

1 day ago

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

23 hours ago

OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

1 day ago

Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands

1 day ago

Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

1 day ago
From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new ...

Leaping for the Stars

1 day ago
Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

1 day ago
From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

Most Read

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Russia Celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Christ Versus Satire
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+