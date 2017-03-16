Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

Russia
March 16, 2017 — 18:00
March 16, 2017 — 18:00
Moskva News Agency

Three new metro stations have opened in south-west Moscow.

Commuters will now be able to use the Minskaya, Lomonosovsky Prospekt and Ramenki stations on line 8A.

The new 7-kilometer stretch goes on to connect with the Park Pobedi and Delovoy metro stations to the north.

The columns which line the central platforms in all three stations are each decorated with original artwork, the Moscow Metro announced in a statement on Thursday. When viewed from the correct angle, the images on the columns will form a single, composite picture.

The new opening is just the latest stage of an ongoing overhaul of the Moscow metro before Russia hosts the 2018 World Cup. Another 35 kilometers of track is set to be laid before the end of 2017.

