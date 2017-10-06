Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Thousands Forced to Evacuate Across Moscow After New Wave of Bomb Scares
9 hours ago Tit-for-tat May See U.S. Media Outlets Banned in Russia
11 hours ago Life-Expectancy Report Ahead of Putin’s Birthday Is 'Coincidence,' Radio Host Says
Russia
Tit-for-tat May See U.S. Media Outlets Banned in Russia
Russia
Holidays in a Soviet Sanatorium
Russia
Hermitage Puts on First Ever All-Digital Exhibition
Russia
Life-Expectancy Report Ahead of Putin’s Birthday Is 'Coincidence,' Radio Host Says
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Thousands Forced to Evacuate Across Moscow After New Wave of Bomb Scares

Oct 6, 2017 — 19:44
— Update: 19:55

Thousands Forced to Evacuate Across Moscow After New Wave of Bomb Scares

Oct 6, 2017 — 19:44
— Update: 19:55
Alexey Belkin / TASS

More than 20,000 Muscovites were evacuated Friday from some 100 buildings in the capital, including schools, government buildings, and train stations, the RBC news outlet reported Monday.

A wave of bomb hoaxes since Sept. 10 across 50 regions has forced hundreds of thousands to flee public buildings in major towns and cities throughout Russia.

Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Russia's domestic intelligence agency said Friday that four Russian citizens abroad are using online calling services to make the anonymous threats.

Earlier Friday, 1,500 people were forced from five schools in Moscow after anonymous phone-calls claiming explosives had been planted. Some 6,000 people evacuated 41 schools in the Moscow suburbs.

The Moscow regional Duma as well as a shopping mall and the Marriott Grand Hotel were also cleared.

Related
Russia
Bomb Threats Across Russia Prompt Mass Evacuations
Russia
Mass Evacuations in Russian Cities Continue After Bomb Threats
Russia
Thousands Evacuated in Russian Bomb Scares, But State TV Stays Quiet
Russia
Russia's Bomb Scares Spread to St. Petersburg Malls and Moscow Schools
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+