Thousands of Flying Insects Rain Down on Russian Cities

Two cities on opposite sides of Russia have been invaded by insects with apocalyptic scenes being shared on social media.

Residents and visitors of the port city of Taganrog on the Sea of Azov were irritated by non-biting “blind mosquitoes” this month.

The gnats can cause breathing difficulties and leave behind a slippery layer on roads and sidewalks. Known as Chironomidae, the flies live from two to five days.

Footage filmed by tourist Mikhail Shimov and shared with Reuters showed a woman slipping and a car swerving on top of a thick layer of the “blind mosquitoes.”