This Russian Doomsayer Doesn’t Believe in Banks, But He Runs One

(Bloomberg) — Russia’s biggest lender expects to make $17 billion in profit by 2020. Just don’t call it a bank.

“I don’t believe in banks,” Sberbank PJSC Chief Executive Officer Herman Gref told investors in London Thursday. “If you tell me that you need to build a bank, then don’t come to me or our team.”

Sberbank has been spooked by Europe, where some central banks have resorted to negative interest rates that have put a squeeze on margins. Now it sees its future as a financial technology company, and is increasingly focused on a fee-based model that’s helping startups poach market share from traditional banks.

Gref’s rebellion against banks comes despite the fact that he has, during a decade in charge of Sberbank, turned it into Russia’s most valuable company, worth almost 5 trillion rubles ($84 billion).

The state-controlled Russian bank plans to raise income from fees and commissions by 50 percent by 2020 as the net interest margin -- a measure of lending profitability -- declines, according to its chief financial officer, Alexander Morozov.

Cash Bonanza

Sberbank already stands out among banks, with huge profits that elude many of its European counterparts. While its record earnings have led to calls from the Finance Ministry for the state-owned lender to boost its dividend payouts, Gref has other ideas.



