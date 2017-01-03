Russia
Chechen Strongman Kadyrov — and his Doctors — Pass Medical Exam with Flying Colors

Jan 3, 2017 — 11:36
— Update: 12:13

Chechen Strongman Kadyrov — and his Doctors — Pass Medical Exam with Flying Colors

Jan 3, 2017 — 11:36
— Update: 12:13
Ramzan Kadyrov Pavel Golovkin / AP

Chechen leader and oversharer-in-chief Ramzan Kadyrov is starting the new year with a clean bill of health – and he wants the people of Chechnya to do the same.

According to a post on his Instagram account, the pro-Putin strongman visited a local hospital and underwent a full battery of tests – even some aren’t usually included in a standard physical.

The accompanying video shows Kadyrov having an MRI, getting blood drawn, undergoing a cardiogram, and joking with doctors – all to the sweet sounds of elevator muzak. 

Meanwhile, the Chechen leader’s entourage looks on with concern.

Дорогие друзья! Я неоднократно обращался к населению с просьбой своевременно проходить медицинское обследование, не ждать осложнений, серьезного ухудшения здоровья. Я веду исключительно здоровый образ жизни, занимаюсь спортом, но к врачам обращаюсь каждый год. И Новый год я начал с планового ежегодного обследования. Да, это не совсем приятно, не хочется тратить время, думаешь, зачем всё это, если уверен в себе. Но важнее, чем здоровье, нет ничего. Итак, в одной из наших клиник я прошёл обследование, включая кардиологию, неврологию, гастро-энтерологию, опорно-двигательный аппарат, органы дыхания, кровообращения, эндокринную систему... Врачи заявили, что здоров! Всем вам желаю здоровья, благополучия! Я выражаю благодарность министру здравоохранения ЧР Эльхану Сулейманову, всем врачам и медсёстрам, которые, несмотря на выходной день, организовали обследование, от души поработали. Ещё раз обращаюсь ко всем жителям Чечни с убедительной просьбой посетить больницы пока здоровы и чувствуете себя хорошо, не дожидаясь болезней! Уверен, что все должностные лица, руководители всех рангов и уровней также проверят своё здоровье и подадут пример подчинённым! #Кадыров #Россия #Чечня #Здоровье #Медицина

A video posted by Ramzan Kadyrov (@kadyrov_95) on

Regular readers of the Moscow Times will be unsurprised to find out that, in the end, doctors pronounced Kadyrov 100 percent healthy.

“I kindly ask all Chechens to go to the hospital while they feeling well instead of waiting for illness,” Kadyrov wrote.

The Kadyrov Show: Chechen Leader Chooses Apprentice on Reality TV

Kadyrov also thanked Chechen Health Minister Elkhan Suleimanov and the hospital’s doctors and nurses for coming in to work during the national New Year’s holiday break to give him a physical. 

In December, Kadyrov posted another hospital video on Instagram after undergoing treatment for a broken rib, an injury he sustained in the boxing ring. The avid sportsman used the occasion to praise the high quality of Chechen medicine.

By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
9 hours ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 12 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

4 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

4 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

4 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

4 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

4 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

4 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

Photos of The Year

3 days, 8 hours ago
No one could argue that 2016 was an easy year. The Moscow Times reviews Russia's 2016 in photographs – the good, the bad, and the ...

New issue — 12 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
4 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
4 days ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

