Chechen Strongman Kadyrov — and his Doctors — Pass Medical Exam with Flying Colors

Chechen leader and oversharer-in-chief Ramzan Kadyrov is starting the new year with a clean bill of health – and he wants the people of Chechnya to do the same.

According to a post on his Instagram account, the pro-Putin strongman visited a local hospital and underwent a full battery of tests – even some aren’t usually included in a standard physical.

The accompanying video shows Kadyrov having an MRI, getting blood drawn, undergoing a cardiogram, and joking with doctors – all to the sweet sounds of elevator muzak.

Meanwhile, the Chechen leader’s entourage looks on with concern.

