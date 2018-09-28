News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Sept. 28 2018 - 09:09

Third Russian Agent in Skripal Reconnaissance Mission Identified, Media Reports

Salisbury Cathedral / Susanne / Flickr

A third Russian military intelligence officer who carried out a reconnaissance mission before the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been identified by counter terrorism police and the security services, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Russian agent is believed to have visited Salisbury to help plan the attack before two of his colleagues brought weapons grade nerve agent into the UK, the newspaper said.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the poison in March. They were found unconscious on a public bench in Salisbury on March 4.

