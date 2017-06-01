32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

Almost a third of Russians believe that parents should have the right to beat their teenage children.

Some 32 percent of Russians think that parents should be able to physically punish children aged between 13 and 14 years old, a new survey by independent pollster the Levada Center revealed.

A majority of respondents, 54 percent, said parents had the right to monitor teenagers' correspondence. While 47 percent said that adults should be able to limit children's contact with friends.

Forty-eight percent of those surveyed said that children should bear full criminal responsibility at 16 years of age, rather than 18 years under Russian law. Forty percent believe that criminal responsibility should remain at its current level.

The survey was conducted among 1,600 people over 18 in 48 Russian regions to celebrate International Children's Day on June 1.