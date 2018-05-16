News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 16 2018 - 16:05

A Third of Cognac Sold in Russia is Fake, Watchdog Says

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

One-third of cognac sold in Russia is fake, according to inspections carried out by the Roskachestvo standards watchdog.

A total of 32 out of 47 cognac brands produced by domestic and foreign companies were made out of grapes while the rest were made out of cheaper distilled spirits, Roskachestvo said Wednesday.

Read More
Vodka Named One of Russia’s Highest Quality Products

“Unfortunately, the nuances of legislation don’t allow us to directly call these goods counterfeit,” the watchdog said in a statement.

The inspection found that five of the tested brands used prohibited artificial flavors while 15 brands used non-grape based alcohol.

Only one Russian brand, annexed Crimea-based Bakhchisaray, was included among brands that Roskachestvo gave the highest rating to, alongside four French brands: Hennessy, Courvoisier, Martell and Remy Martin.

“The more expensive the cognac, the higher the chances that it will have an excellent taste. The cheapest cognacs did not satisfy the tasters,” the watchdog concluded.

Deaths From Alcohol Fall by 25% in Russia in 2017
News
April 16 2018
Deaths From Alcohol Fall by 25% in Russia in 2017
Moscow to Restrict Alcohol Sales Before and During World Cup Games
News
April 25 2018
Moscow to Restrict Alcohol Sales Before and During World Cup Games

Latest news

Russian Bikers Cross 'Putin's Bridge' in Inaugural Drive
News
May 16 2018
Russian Bikers Cross 'Putin's Bridge' in Inaugural Drive
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Meanwhile…
May 16 2018
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes
News
May 16 2018
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox