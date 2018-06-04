Thieves Steal $11,000 From Legendary Nigerian Footballer Kanu in Moscow

Legendary Nigerian footballer Nwankwo Kanu became the victim of thieves over the weekend at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport while on his way to another Russian city that will host the Nigerian squad’s 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match.

Kanu, 41, took part in a FIFA Legends match Sunday in Russia’s European exclave of Kaliningrad, one of 11 Russian cities to host the tournament that kicks off in less than two weeks.