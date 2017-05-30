Russia
Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

May 30, 2017 — 14:20
A chain is seen wrapped around a road sign for parking, with the coat of arms of the Central Bank seen on it, near the headquarters of the bank in central Moscow. Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

A thief has stolen more than 11 million rubles ($195,000) from a building housing offices for Russia’s Central Bank after climbing through an open window.

The money was taken from the Central Bank’s building on Leninsky Prospekt on Monday, an unnamed police source told Russia’s state-backed RIA Novosti.

A spokesperson for the Central Bank told reporters that the thief had stolen employees’ personal property. They also reported that those targeted by the theft worked for Bank of Russia, which rents offices in the building.

The Internal Affairs Ministry confirmed that money had been stolen from a business in the area, but refused to name the company or the amount stolen.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

