Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

A thief has stolen more than 11 million rubles ($195,000) from a building housing offices for Russia’s Central Bank after climbing through an open window.

The money was taken from the Central Bank’s building on Leninsky Prospekt on Monday, an unnamed police source told Russia’s state-backed RIA Novosti.

A spokesperson for the Central Bank told reporters that the thief had stolen employees’ personal property. They also reported that those targeted by the theft worked for Bank of Russia, which rents offices in the building.

The Internal Affairs Ministry confirmed that money had been stolen from a business in the area, but refused to name the company or the amount stolen.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.