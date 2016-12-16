Russian Thief Donates Rented Game Console to Orphans in Kostroma

Police in Russia's central region of Kostroma have arrested a man who rented a video game console in order to donate it to a local orphanage.

"The suspect rented an expensive game console and then disappeared," a spokesperson for Kostroma's Interior Ministry told the Interfax news agency on Friday. The suspect told police that he had grown up without parents, and knew how orphans often went without modern toys.

The 28-year-old, who was detained by police as he traveled to a Moscow snowboarding competition, was found to be on a federal wanted list for suspected theft in a number of Russian regions.

Earlier this summer, the same man reportedly rented a bike in order to "test his endurance" with an 84-kilometer bicycle ride from Kostroma to the Russian city of Yaroslavl. The bike broke along the way and the man abandoned it by the roadside, Interfax reported.