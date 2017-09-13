These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys

If it's been awhile since you've thought about Zach Braff, then you haven't been online much this week. On Monday, the actor who is most famous for his role in 'Scrubs' tweeted this picture.

Apparently in Russia I do computer repair. pic.twitter.com/aA70rKRl8Q — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 11, 2017

An expert who will fix your computer, set up your wifi, get rid of those pesky viruses and even help you with social networks, and looks like a youthful Braff – that sounds useful, right? So, it’s good to know that he's just a phone call away. And while the actor may have got the location wrong (the phone numbers point towards Ukraine, not Russia), he still managed to spark a flood of reactions. Soon, people were replying with other Russian-language adverts, all of which featured pictures of famous people as would-be computer repair experts. This guy – who is called Fedor and definitely not Bill - might be helpful if you have any Windows issues.

When Ben Barnes isn't busy acting, he likes to call himself Nikolay and help people sort out their routers. He'll also give you a 30 percent discount.

Think your laptop may be cursed? Get help from someone who knows how to deal with all things supernatural.

You may remember Logan Lerman from the 'Percy Jackson' movie franchise. Give him a call, and soon you'll remember him as Dmitriy, the man who finally got your wifi to work properly.

Tried to run an update and now you're just seeing the blue screen of death? Don't worry – Zach Effron lives right around the corner. He'll sort you out.

So there it is – proof that, if you're a man and look vaguely American, there are promising career opportunities for you in the Russian-language computer repairs sector. And if that fails, you can always go into medicine.