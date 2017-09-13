Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys
1 hour ago Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia
2 hours ago 95 Russian Athletes Cleared of Doping Charges by WADA
Meanwhile…
Pig Protest in Southern Russia Blocks Highway to Kazakhstan
Meanwhile…
After Everest Botch, Russian Embassy in London Says: ‘Digital Sh*t’ Happens
Meanwhile…
So Trump Isn't Putin's Bride? There's a Meme for That
Meanwhile…
Did Russia's New Ambassador to the U.S. Really Just Quote Lenin on Day 1?
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys

Sep 13, 2017 — 14:16
— Update: 14:43

These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys

Sep 13, 2017 — 14:16
— Update: 14:43

If it's been awhile since you've thought about Zach Braff, then you haven't been online much this week.

On Monday, the actor who is most famous for his role in 'Scrubs' tweeted this picture.

An expert who will fix your computer, set up your wifi, get rid of those pesky viruses and even help you with social networks, and looks like a youthful Braff – that sounds useful, right? So, it’s good to know that he's just a phone call away.

And while the actor may have got the location wrong (the phone numbers point towards Ukraine, not Russia), he still managed to spark a flood of reactions.

Soon, people were replying with other Russian-language adverts, all of which featured pictures of famous people as would-be computer repair experts.

This guy – who is called Fedor and definitely not Bill - might be helpful if you have any Windows issues.

When Ben Barnes isn't busy acting, he likes to call himself Nikolay and help people sort out their routers. He'll also give you a 30 percent discount.

Think your laptop may be cursed? Get help from someone who knows how to deal with all things supernatural.

You may remember Logan Lerman from the 'Percy Jackson' movie franchise. Give him a call, and soon you'll remember him as Dmitriy, the man who finally got your wifi to work properly.

Tried to run an update and now you're just seeing the blue screen of death? Don't worry – Zach Effron lives right around the corner. He'll sort you out.

So there it is – proof that, if you're a man and look vaguely American, there are promising career opportunities for you in the Russian-language computer repairs sector.

And if that fails, you can always go into medicine.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+