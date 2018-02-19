These Are the Russians Accused of Meddling in the 2016 Election

(Bloomberg) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three companies with a sophisticated, years-long conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.

Working through a Russian organization called the Internet Research Agency, they set up social media pages, stole Americans’ identities, bought political ads, staged rallies and worked to “sow discord in the U.S. political system.” None of the individuals are in custody.Mueller Accuses Russians of Pro-Trump, Anti-Clinton Meddling.