News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 05 2018 - 15:04

'There are no Oligarchs in Russia,' Kremlin Claims Amid Reports of New U.S. Sanctions

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Press Service

The Kremlin has said that Russia has no oligarchs, following reports that the U.S. is preparing to enact a new wave of sanctions against Russian tycoons.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Washington was planning to sanction Russian oligarchs as early as this week under a law targeting Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Read More
U.S. Plans to Target Russian Oligarchs With New Sanctions, Sources Say

“We deem the phrase ‘Russian oligarchs’ inappropriate. It’s been a long time since Russia had oligarchs. There are no oligarchs in Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying on Thursday. 

When asked about the possible U.S. sanctions, Peskov told reporters that he would not respond to the media reports, but said that relations between Moscow and Washington were tense. 

"We'll wait for something to happen or an official announcement," Peskov said. 

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has questioned two Russian oligarchs about election meddling and requested an interview with a third oligarch in an ongoing investigation into suspected election interference, CNN reported on Wednesday. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised long-delayed sanctions as early as March of this year. President Donald Trump, who has faced criticism for doing too little to punish Russia for alleged election meddling, signed a Russia sanctions bill into law in August 2017. 

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said in January that 1990’s-era oligarchs were replaced by “responsible” businessmen as Russia was bracing for the U.S. to release its so-called “Kremlin List” of 210 names linked to President Vladimir Putin’s government. 

The “Kremlin List” was widely criticized both by supporters and critics of the Russian government for being a carbon-copy of Forbes magazine’s list of richest Russians and the Kremlin’s own online list of officials. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Kremlin Says Open to Working With Britain Over 'Tragic' Ex-Spy Incident
News
March 06 2018
Kremlin Says Open to Working With Britain Over 'Tragic' Ex-Spy Incident
Russian Senators Accuse U.S. of Meddling in Foreign Countries at Least 120 Times Since WWII
News
March 06 2018
Russian Senators Accuse U.S. of Meddling in Foreign Countries at Least 120 Times Since WWII
U.S. Calls Sex Huntress's Offer to Expose Russian Election Meddling For Asylum 'Bizarre'
News
March 07 2018
U.S. Calls Sex Huntress's Offer to Expose Russian Election Meddling For Asylum 'Bizarre'

Latest news

Russian Police Check World Cup Volunteers for Terrorist Links
News
April 05 2018
Russian Police Check World Cup Volunteers for Terrorist Links
Russia Ranks 75th in Affordability of Drugs, Alcohol and Cigarettes
News
April 05 2018
Russia Ranks 75th in Affordability of Drugs, Alcohol and Cigarettes
'Recovering' Daughter of Poisoned Ex-Spy Phones Her Cousin in Russia, Media Report
News
April 05 2018
'Recovering' Daughter of Poisoned Ex-Spy Phones Her Cousin in Russia, Media Report

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox