Theft and Robbery Account for 42% of Crimes in Russia

More than 1.9 million crimes were registered in Russia between January and November, marking a 4.3-percent drop from 2016.

Larceny topped the 2017 crime list in Russia amid a slight decrease in overall crime numbers, according to data released by the Prosecutor General’s Office this week.

Almost 810,000 cases of theft, burglary and armed robbery were registered in Russia last year, accounting for 42.1 percent of all crimes.

Fraud and drug-related crimes trailed as the second and third-most registered crimes, both of them on the rise from 2016.



Moscow led the country’s crime count last year with 127,500 total cases, being the only Russian city or region to post six-digit crime numbers. The Moscow region came in second place, with 77,500 registered crimes in the same period.

Overall, crime in Moscow dropped by 20 percent in 2017, while the annexed Crimean peninsula saw a spike in crime of over 50 percent, according to the data released by the Prosecutor General’s Office.