News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
5 hours ago Russians Banned From Throwing Cigarette Butts Out of Cars
6 hours ago Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling
News
Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
News
Russians Banned From Throwing Cigarette Butts Out of Cars
News
Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling
News
Midnight Mass on Russia's Orthodox Christmas Eve
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Theft and Robbery Account for 42% of Crimes in Russia

Jan 8, 2018 — 12:44
— Update: 12:43

Theft and Robbery Account for 42% of Crimes in Russia

Jan 8, 2018 — 12:44
— Update: 12:43
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Larceny topped the 2017 crime list in Russia amid a slight decrease in overall crime numbers, according to data released by the Prosecutor General’s Office this week. 

More than 1.9 million crimes were registered in Russia between January and November, marking a 4.3-percent drop from 2016.

Read more: Crime, Punishment and More Punishment in Russia's Prisons

Almost 810,000 cases of theft, burglary and armed robbery were registered in Russia last year, accounting for 42.1 percent of all crimes. 

Fraud and drug-related crimes trailed as the second and third-most registered crimes, both of them on the rise from 2016. 

Moscow led the country’s crime count last year with 127,500 total cases, being the only Russian city or region to post six-digit crime numbers. The Moscow region came in second place, with 77,500 registered crimes in the same period. 

Overall, crime in Moscow dropped by 20 percent in 2017, while the annexed Crimean peninsula saw a spike in crime of over 50 percent, according to the data released by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Related
News
A Quarter of Russians Pay Bribes, Anonymous Survey Says
News
Russia Blocks Khodorkovsky's Open Russia Website
News
Rosneft Lawyer Arrested Over Bribe From Russian Mafia Boss
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+