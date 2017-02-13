The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

The Taliban has been chasing closer ties with Russia for the past three years in a bid to rid U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a former Taliban commander has claimed.

Pro-Kremlin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda spoke to Afghan warlord Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha in an interview which saw the former leader heap praise upon Russian government.

Akbar Agha said the Taliban wanted to build political ties with Moscow to fight the region's “U.S. threat.” The militant group had been inviting Russians to meet with them at their “office” in the United Arab Emirates for the past three years, he added.

In return for their support, the Kremlin could expect Taliban fighters to secure “Russia's borders,” along the lines of the former Soviet Union, Akbar Agha claimed.

“Of course, Russia has its strategic goals, and we, the Taliban, have ours,” he said.” But we are united. We consider the former Soviet republics as the Russian border and we are able to provide stability and security of these borders.”