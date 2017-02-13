Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
14 seconds ago The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'
3 hours ago Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions
4 hours ago Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests
World
Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview
World
Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine
Russia
Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report
World
Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
14 seconds ago The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'
3 hours ago Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions
4 hours ago Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

Feb 13, 2017 — 14:51
— Update: 14:51

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

Feb 13, 2017 — 14:51
— Update: 14:51
MITRATV / YouTube

The Taliban has been chasing closer ties with Russia for the past three years in a bid to rid U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a former Taliban commander has claimed.

Pro-Kremlin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda spoke to Afghan warlord Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha in an interview which saw the former leader heap praise upon Russian government.

Akbar Agha said the Taliban wanted to build political ties with Moscow to fight the region's “U.S. threat.” The militant group had been inviting Russians to meet with them at their “office” in the United Arab Emirates for the past three years, he added.

In return for their support, the Kremlin could expect Taliban fighters to secure “Russia's borders,” along the lines of the former Soviet Union, Akbar Agha claimed.

“Of course, Russia has its strategic goals, and we, the Taliban, have ours,” he said.” But we are united. We consider the former Soviet republics as the Russian border and we are able to provide stability and security of these borders.”

Read More: The New Axis: Russia, Turkey and Iran Take Over Syria (Op-Ed)

Akbar Agha skimmed over the subject of the Soviet-Afghan war, insisting that Afghanistan had always had “excellent historical relations with the Russian people.” He even compared Russian invaders favorably to their American counterparts.

“The hatred and hostility left from the Soviet invasion has run its course,” the warlord said. “We are ready to shake hands with Russia in order to rid ourselves of the scourge of America. History has proven that we are closer to Russia and the former Soviet republics than to the West.”

The former commander was also keen to distance the Taliban from Islamic State (IS), even though both groups have been designated terrorist organizations by the Kremlin. He claimed that IS was created by the United States as part of a strategy to “divide and rule.”

“There's this eternal policy of "divide and rule" which splits Sunni and Shiite Muslims [in Iraq],” he said. “We've never had such problems in Afghanistan and we never will.”

“The Islamic State here is made of foreign mercenaries. Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, Kazakhs, Tajiks and Russian citizens, as well as Arabs and those who have defected from the Taliban. The movement wants to target Central Asia, destabilize the region and threaten Russia's borders,” he said.

Akbar Agha was sentenced to 16 years in prison for kidnapping UN personnel in 2004. He was pardoned by Afghan President Karzai in 2009, and became one of the region's most infamous warlords.

Related
World
Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine
Russia
6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia
Russia
Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

4 hours ago

Russia's State Duma has refused to condemn a controversial new film depicting the life of Russian Tsar Nicholas II, despite religious protesters threatening to burn cinemas to the ground if screenings go ahead.

3 hours ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

2 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

2 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

3 days ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

3 days ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 days ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

3 hours ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

2 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

2 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

3 hours ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

2 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

2 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

2 days ago

2 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no reason you shouldn’t mark the occasion. To help you ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no reason you shouldn’t mark the occasion. To help you ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no reason you shouldn’t mark the occasion. To help you ...

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

2 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

2 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

1 hour ago
By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev
1 hour ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

2 days, 19 hours ago
The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

3 days, 2 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

3 days, 2 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 days, 3 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

1 day ago

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled Dutch creator about his unexpected fame in Russia.

1 day ago

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled Dutch creator about his unexpected fame in Russia.

1 day ago

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled Dutch creator about his unexpected fame in Russia.

2 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison after a Russian court reviews his case.

see more

2 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison after a Russian court reviews his case.

2 days ago

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

2 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison after a Russian court reviews his case.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a ...

3 days ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

3 days ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 days ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

3 days ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

4 days ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

4 days ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

Mon. Feb. 13

More events
Triptych Theater
Bleed for This Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
The Salesman Cinema

3 days ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

3 days ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 days ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

3 days ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

4 days ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

4 days ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

3 days ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

3 days ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 days ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

2 days ago
International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

2 days ago
The Syria deployment gave the Russian navy much-needed practice in ...

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

2 days ago
International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet
From our partners

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

The Syria deployment gave the Russian navy much-needed practice in operating its Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. But ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

Most Read

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+