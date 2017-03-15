Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin
3 hours ago The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy
5 hours ago Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union
Meanwhile…
The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy
Meanwhile…
Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank
Meanwhile…
Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
Meanwhile…
Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin
3 hours ago The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy
5 hours ago Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

March 15, 2017 — 21:01
— Update: 21:00

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

March 15, 2017 — 21:01
— Update: 21:00
Oksana Sevastidi AP Photo / Ivan Sekretarev

Oksana Sevastidi loves her president. “He’s always making magnanimous gestures, and he is helping Ukraine and Syria,” she told journalist Daniil Turovksy, in an interview on Wednesday with the news site Meduza.

Earlier this month, President Putin pardoned Sevastidi, who was convicted in 2015 of high treason and sentenced to seven years in prison for sending two text messages to a friend in Georgia, showing Russian military equipment in transit. 

On Wednesday, Russia’s Supreme Court symbolically reduced her sentence to three years.

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

Sevastidi told Meduza that she doesn’t hold Putin responsible for the judicial system that sent her to prison in the first place. “Under Stalin they said the same thing. [...] But Stalin didn’t know about all the verdicts,” she explained.

Now that she’s out of prison, Sevastidi is free to return to her 70-year-old mother, who relies on her care. “He saved me and he saved my mother’s life,” Sevastidi said of Putin’s pardon, telling Meduza that she’d like to thank the president in person, and tell him about other people wrongly imprisoned for treason, she says.

Jailed for a Text Message: Welcome to Krasnodar, the Epicenter of Russian Treason

Sevastidi also revealed that she remains a member of United Russia, the country’s longtime ruling political party: “I joined back when I worked at the marketplace. Everybody from work went together and joined. I don’t think they’re responsible for any of what happened to me.”

The Man Who Maybe Sparked a Revolution

2 hours ago

Mikhail Rodzianko is credited as the man who persuaded Nicholas II to abdicate. Four generations later, his descendants struggle with his legacy.

3 hours ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

5 hours ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

6 hours ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

7 hours ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

7 hours ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

8 hours ago

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

3 hours ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

5 hours ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

6 hours ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

3 hours ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

5 hours ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

6 hours ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well. how-i-accidentally-destroyed-30-million-of-russian-military-hardware Special URL

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well. how-i-accidentally-destroyed-30-million-of-russian-military-hardware Special URL

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well. how-i-accidentally-destroyed-30-million-of-russian-military-hardware Special URL

Cinema

Shorts From Ireland

Irish Week: Irish Film Festival

Wed. Mar. 15 Sun. Mar. 26
Karo 11 Oktyabr
02:00 p.m.

This program of short films includes Benjamin Cleary’s 2016 Oscar winner “Stutterer” about a man whose lush inner thoughts are rendered mute by a crippling stutter and who feels isolated from the world despite a flourishing online relationship. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

5 hours ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

6 hours ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

2 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russia Wants to Be a Deal-Maker in Libya

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
2 hours ago

Reports that Russia has deployed special forces to a military base in Egypt to assist Libyan National Army general Khalifa Haftar come as no surprise. Nor are Russia’s official denials surprising.

Print edition — will be in -1 days

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

2 days, 3 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

7 hours ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

7 hours ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

8 hours ago

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

6 hours ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

6 hours ago

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few of The Moscow Times’ top picks.

6 hours ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

6 hours ago

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few of The Moscow Times’ top picks.

6 hours ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

6 hours ago

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few of The Moscow Times’ top picks.

7 hours ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

see more

7 hours ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

1 day ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

7 hours ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

New issue — will be in -1 days

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
10 hours ago
By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar

Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly

By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar
10 hours ago

The low quality of Russian institutions breeds corruption and the misuse of government funds

8 hours ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

10 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

11 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

1 day ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

1 day ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

1 day ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

Wed. Mar. 15

More events
Olympia Theater
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Disturbed Gig
Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra, conductor Mikhail Jurowski Concert
Once Cinema
Manhattan Cinema

8 hours ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

10 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

11 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

1 day ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

1 day ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

1 day ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

7 hours ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

7 hours ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

8 hours ago

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

Russia's Eurovision Battle

1 day ago
Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago
From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's ...

Russia's Eurovision Battle

1 day ago
Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Sergei Bratkov. Brat Film Fest

Regina / Winzavod
to Apr. 15

19 shorts by Sergei Bratkov and his brother Yury shot in Ukraine from 2008 to 2016. The program also includes films by Stas Volyazlovsky (Kherson, Ukraine), Alina Kleitman (Kiev, Ukraine) and Dmitry Starusev (Moscow, Russia). For showings see the Regina Gallery Facebook page www.facebook.com/Regina.Gallery Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips ...

Most Read

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+