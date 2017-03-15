The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

Oksana Sevastidi loves her president. “He’s always making magnanimous gestures, and he is helping Ukraine and Syria,” she told journalist Daniil Turovksy, in an interview on Wednesday with the news site Meduza.

Earlier this month, President Putin pardoned Sevastidi, who was convicted in 2015 of high treason and sentenced to seven years in prison for sending two text messages to a friend in Georgia, showing Russian military equipment in transit.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Supreme Court symbolically reduced her sentence to three years.