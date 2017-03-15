The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

The Man Who Maybe Sparked a Revolution
2 hours ago
Mikhail Rodzianko is credited as the man who persuaded Nicholas II to abdicate. Four generations later, his descendants struggle with his legacy.
Irish Week: Irish Film Festival
This program of short films includes Benjamin Cleary’s 2016 Oscar winner “Stutterer” about a man whose lush inner thoughts are rendered mute by a crippling stutter and who feels isolated from the world despite a flourishing online relationship. Read more
The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
1 day agoRussian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
Sergei Bratkov. Brat Film Fest
19 shorts by Sergei Bratkov and his brother Yury shot in Ukraine from 2008 to 2016. The program also includes films by Stas Volyazlovsky (Kherson, Ukraine), Alina Kleitman (Kiev, Ukraine) and Dmitry Starusev (Moscow, Russia). For showings see the Regina Gallery Facebook page www.facebook.com/Regina.Gallery Read more