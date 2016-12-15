Russia
The Russian Filmmaker Who Directed ‘Tango & Cash’ Wants Popcorn Banned at His Movies

Dec 15, 2016 — 23:38

The Russian Filmmaker Who Directed ‘Tango & Cash’ Wants Popcorn Banned at His Movies

Dec 15, 2016 — 23:38
Pixabay

Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky told reporters on Thursday that he hopes to ban the sale of popcorn at presentations of his movies, according to the TASS news agency. At a press conference to promote his new film, “Paradise,” which has been selected as Russia’s entry for the 89th Academy Awards, Konchalovsky said he divides filmgoers into two groups: those who eat at the movie theater, and those who do not.

“Our films are for those who don’t eat popcorn,” the Russian director explained, adding that he wants to forbid the sale of popcorn at showings of his movies.

Andrei Konchalovsky is a celebrated filmmaker in Russia, where he was awarded a special Silver St. George medal in 1997 at the 20th Moscow International Film Festival for his contributions to world cinema. Earlier in his career, Konchalovsky collaborated frequently with Andrei Tarkovsky, the director of such Soviet classics as “Solaris” (1972) and “Stalker” (1979).

Konchalovsky's feature film “House of Fools” (2003), set in a Chechen mental ward in 1996, during the war with Russia, won him a Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Audiences more familiar with Hollywood motion pictures will likely recognize Konchalovsky's buddy-cop action comedy, “Tango & Cash” (1989), starring Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell.

In April 2015, Konchalovsky and his brother, Nikita Mikhalkov (also a famous filmmaker in Russia), wrote Vladimir Putin a public letter asking the Kremlin to help them finance a fast-food chain called “Let’s Eat at Home!” The restaurants are meant to offer Russians an alternative to Western fast food, like McDonald’s and KFC.

The brothers asked the government to invest nearly 972 million rubles (then more than $18 million) in their pilot project. The Kremlin rejected the proposal, but the latest reports indicate that Konchalovsky and Mikhalkov found the necessary start-up capital, and expect to launch their restaurant chain next year.

19 hours ago

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography.

Read more

2 hours ago
By John F. Tefft
John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

By John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft
2 hours ago

Sectoral sanctions and counter sanctions might dominate the headlines, but the local backstory is one of mutually beneficial cooperation, says U.S. Ambassador.

Print edition — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

3 days ago
Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

18 hours ago

New issue — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Aftermath: What Russia Will Do After the Assassination of Its Envoy

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Russia can secure now its role as the new kingmaker in the Middle East, displacing the United States as the region's indispensable ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

2 days ago
Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now has a home - it's a great ...

Konchalovsky's "Paradise" Short-Listed for Oscar Nomination

2 days ago
Andrei Konchalovsky's "Paradise" has been included in the so-called shortlist ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

2 days ago
Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now has a ...
Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky's Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky's paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s.

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Konchalovsky's "Paradise" Short-Listed for Oscar Nomination

Andrei Konchalovsky's "Paradise" has been included in the so-called shortlist of nine foreign language films to ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Trump Facing Down 'Coup D'Etat,' Says Russian State Media

Protesters in Ukraine were high on drugs, the U.S. is financing Russian liberals, and U.S. President-elect ...

