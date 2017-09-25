The Russia Investigation: What’s New

The U.S. Federal Government Notifies 21 States Their Voting Systems Were Hacked A year after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) first expressed concerns, the U.S. federal government informed 21 states on Friday that hackers possibly connected to Russia had targeted their voting systems, the Associated Press reported. The news agency said that key swing states including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin were among 21 to have their balloting systems targeted, though voter data and election results were not necessarily tampered with, U.S. officials said. Law-makers were reportedly angry about a delay in the report’s publication, after a months-long effort to obtain confirmation of the hacks by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who leads a bi-partisan Senate investigation of Russia's interference in the elections. “It is completely unacceptable that it has taken DHS over a year to inform our office of Russian scanning of our systems, despite our repeated requests for information,” California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was cited by BuzzFeed as saying.

DHS in future must notify states of attempted election hacking in real time, not a year later. And all states must fortify election systems. https://t.co/hJTof1bG0V — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 22, 2017

