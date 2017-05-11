Russia
The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue

May 11, 2017 — 14:21
The Moscow Times’ second Chinese-language issue is out today to better serve foreign residents and tourists in Moscow. It comes as a supplement to The Moscow Times’ English-language print issue in its usual locations - cafes, restaurants and hotels and can also be found separately in various Moscow hotels.

In the second Chinese-language issue one can find a range of stories about Moscow’s ongoing renovation, the history of the famous Shukhov tower and Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, the story of rocket entrepreneurs battling bureaucracy to conquer space, and also exhibitions, restaurants and other reviews.

Tens of thousands of Chinese citizens currently reside in Moscow, and the flow of Chinese tourists is growing every year. More than 1.3 million Chinese tourists visited Russia in 2015, according to the Federal Tourism Agency — a 64 percent increase from 2014.

