The Moscow Times Launches The Word's Worth Podcast

Fifteen years after Michele Berdy began writing the Word’s Worth column for The Moscow Times, we are launching her weekly dive into the Russian language in podcast form.



"Readers have asked us to print out or put online the column with stress marks every day since the column came out because where the stress falls can make a big difference," says Berdy.

“For example, ПиСАТЬ is to write. ПИСать is to pee. This is not something you ever want to confuse.”

Tune in to Berdy's latest column every Wednesday here.

We hope you enjoy your weekly dose of what Russians call великий могучий — the great and powerful — Russian language. "It never gets boring," says Berdy.