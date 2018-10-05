The Moscow Times Launches 'Mothers & Daughters'

The Moscow Times has launched a special project dedicated entirely to women in Russia.

"Mothers and Daughters" tells the stories of women of different ages throughout the country.

In recent years, conservative values have become more deeply entrenched in Russian society and in 2017 lawmakers passed a bill to decriminalize domestic violence.

Gradually, however, women are raising their voices. In 2018, more women put themselves forward in presidential elections than ever before. And although the #MeToo movement has yet to take off in Russia, several female journalists pressured a lawmaker into apologizing after accusing him of sexual harassment. Beyond the news cycle, however, women are rarely given a platform.

In "Mothers and Daughters," three generations of women from five families talk work, marriage, love, sex and everything in between.