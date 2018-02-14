The Moscow Times Launches 'Generation P, a Lifetime Under Vladimir Putin'

In 2000, the year that Vladimir Putin first became president, 1.3 million children were born.



This year, as that generation turns 18 and gains the right to vote, Putin is once again running for president in a bid to extend his rule until at least 2024.

Leading up to the elections on March 18, The Moscow Times crossed the country to profile Generation P — a generation that has lived a lifetime under Putin — to document their memories of the past, their impressions of the present and hopes for the future.

Follow the project here.