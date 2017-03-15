Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
6 minutes ago The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin
1 hour ago The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy
4 hours ago Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union
Meanwhile…
The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin
Meanwhile…
Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank
Meanwhile…
Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
Meanwhile…
Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
6 minutes ago The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin
1 hour ago The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy
4 hours ago Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

March 15, 2017 — 19:14
— Update: 19:14

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

March 15, 2017 — 19:14
— Update: 19:14
Vladimir Putin and Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov Kremlin Press Service

Just three years into life under the Kremlin, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, is fed up with democracy. “When there’s no single authority,” he warned on television this week, “then what you get is collective irresponsibility.”

“Today, in my view, what Russia needs is monarchy,” Aksyonov said.

Crimea’s leader will be disappointed to learn that the Kremlin doesn’t share his views on the advantages of royalty.

Asked on Wednesday about Aksyonov’s televised remarks, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said the president is “unenthusiastic” about discussions to revert Russia to a monarchy, and even complained that the issue has resurfaced repeatedly in the past five years (as the Putin era has advanced into its teenage years, approaching tsar-like longevity).

On Wednesday, the state-owned news agency RIA Novosti published a surprisingly long article about Aksyonov’s comments, highlighting fairly obvious points, like the fact that monarchy contradicts Russia’s democratic constitution.

In March 2014, the Russian Federation annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Moscow says this was a legal absorption of new territory following a popular referendum on self-determination. Most of the world does not recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea, though Moscow does exercise de facto control over the territory. Aksyonov has occupied senior positions in Crimea's Russia-backed governments since Russian special forces first seized control in late February 2014.

The Man Who Maybe Sparked a Revolution

1 hour ago

Mikhail Rodzianko is credited as the man who persuaded Nicholas II to abdicate. Four generations later, his descendants struggle with his legacy.

6 minutes ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

4 hours ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

5 hours ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

6 hours ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

6 hours ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

7 hours ago

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

6 minutes ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

4 hours ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

5 hours ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

6 minutes ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

4 hours ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

5 hours ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

6 minutes ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

4 hours ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

5 hours ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

1 hour ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russia Wants to Be a Deal-Maker in Libya

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 hour ago

Reports that Russia has deployed special forces to a military base in Egypt to assist Libyan National Army general Khalifa Haftar come as no surprise. Nor are Russia’s official denials surprising.

Print edition — will be in -1 days

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

2 days, 2 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

6 hours ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

6 hours ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

7 hours ago

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

5 hours ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

5 hours ago

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few of The Moscow Times’ top picks.

5 hours ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

5 hours ago

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few of The Moscow Times’ top picks.

5 hours ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

5 hours ago

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more appetizing. Here are a few of The Moscow Times’ top picks.

7 hours ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well. how-i-accidentally-destroyed-30-million-of-russian-military-hardware Special URL

see more

7 hours ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well. how-i-accidentally-destroyed-30-million-of-russian-military-hardware Special URL

1 day ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

7 hours ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well. how-i-accidentally-destroyed-30-million-of-russian-military-hardware Special URL

New issue — will be in -1 days

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
9 hours ago
By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar

Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly

By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar
9 hours ago

The low quality of Russian institutions breeds corruption and the misuse of government funds

7 hours ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

9 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

10 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

23 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

1 day ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

1 day ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

Wed. Mar. 15

More events
Lady Macbeth of Our District Theater
Killer Joe Theater
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Michel Beroff (piano) Concert
Once Cinema
Man Down Cinema

7 hours ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

9 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

10 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

23 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

1 day ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

1 day ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

6 hours ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

6 hours ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

7 hours ago

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

Russia's Eurovision Battle

1 day ago
Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago
From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's ...

Russia's Eurovision Battle

1 day ago
Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Theater

A Clockwork Orange

Fri. Apr. 14 Fri. Apr. 14
Theater of Nations
07:00 p.m.

Filipp Grigoryan’s staging on the themes of violence inpired by Anthony Burgess’ novel. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips ...

Most Read

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+