The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

The Man Who Maybe Sparked a Revolution
1 hour ago
Mikhail Rodzianko is credited as the man who persuaded Nicholas II to abdicate. Four generations later, his descendants struggle with his legacy.
British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more
The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
23 hours agoRussian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
Filipp Grigoryan’s staging on the themes of violence inpired by Anthony Burgess’ novel. Read more