The Kremlin has denied accusations that military footage it used to showcased the Russian airforce in Syria was a repurposed U.S. clip from 2013.

The footage appeared during an interview by U.S. director Oliver Stone during his latest program, "The Putin Interviews." The president told Stone that the video depicted a Russian attack on Islamic State militants, but researchers and viewers said that the clip was "almost identical" to U.S. military footage shot in Afghanistan.