The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian
7 hours ago
Since erupting on the music scene in the mid-1980s, Russian hip-hop has been many things — sexual, political, hedonistic and violent. It still packs a punch today.
British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more
Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union
Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982
Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s in photographs
A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more