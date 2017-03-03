Russia
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

March 3, 2017 — 20:02
— Update: 20:02

March 3, 2017 — 20:02
— Update: 20:02
Putin addresses the crowd in Red Square in 2015. Kremlin Press Service

That large concert in downtown Moscow celebrating the annexation of Crimea isn’t happening this year, according to the TV station Dozhd. The city is reportedly moving the festivities to another location, or perhaps canceling the show altogether. 

Following personnel changes in Putin’s administration, the authorities want to avoid the traffic congestion and excessive “officialdom” of past celebrations, three sources told Dozhd.

For the past two years, Moscow has staged a grand concert on March 18 to mark Crimea’s reabsorption into Russia. More than 100,000 people have filled Red Square, where popular musicians perform, and Vladimir Putin addresses the crowd. Last year, the president didn’t make it in person, appearing instead by satellite link, in a video beamed from Crimea.

On the condition of anonymity, three sources — one in the Kremlin, one close to the mayor’s office, and another close to the State Duma — told Dozhd that this celebration scheme is being abandoned this year as too costly and too orchestrated by the state.

Dozhd says there will probably still be a concert this year, but it won’t likely take place in central Moscow. Expect future festivities to be less organized and involve more young people, sources told the TV station. Kremlin officials have reportedly been talking to student groups at Moscow State University, which could become the new epicenter for celebrating the annexation of Crimea, Dozhd says.

Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian

7 hours ago

Since erupting on the music scene in the mid-1980s, Russian hip-hop has been many things — sexual, political, hedonistic and violent. It still packs a punch today.

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

By Michele A. Berdy
Beware the Russian Furies of March

8 hours ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

Joseph Edward Davies was appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union by President Roosevelt. These photographs show his work, life, family and ...

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in his future. But after a couple of unfortunate injuries ended his sports career, he fell in love wit

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as St. Petersburg's most distinguished film festival, Message to Man, brings a selection of the best pictures from last year's event to the capital.

By Vladimir Frolov
It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

1 day ago

Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a “grand bargain” where Russia’s interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

