Russia's Skeptical Youth is Getting a Kremlin News Site

The Russian government has earmarked $3.5 million for a news service for children, as the Kremlin struggles to formulate a youth strategy ahead of the 2018 presidential election.

Young Russians were the face of mass anti-corruption rallies organized by opposition leader Alexei Navalny earlier this year. The Kremlin is seen as having failed to mobilize Russia’s youth ahead of the vote next March.

Russians between 8 and 16 will soon be able to get their news from a joint project between the state-run TASS news agency and the Education and Science Ministry, the agency said Tuesday.

Education Minister Olga Vasilyeva first disclosed plans to launch “TASS for kids” over the summer.

TASS spokesman Dmitry Pertsev said the new platform will present news in an “accessible and understandable language.”