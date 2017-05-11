The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

YouTube edited by The Moscow Times
Dmitry Kiselyov, the general director of the “Rossiya Segodnya” state media holding, better known in the West as the Kremlin’s “chief propagandist,” has some scratches on his face. Russia’s most recognizable TV pundit says he went face-first into some gravel after tripping over some ropes while planting olives at his Crimean summer home in Koktebel.
“This is a temporary change of image,” Kiselyov joked with reporters at a book opening on Thursday, adding, “As you know, women look at a man with scars and see the winner of a fight.”
Many Russian Internet users, however, say that’s not exactly what they see when they look at Kiselyov’s face now. On Thursday, more than a few alternative theories floated around on Twitter.
Translation: It seems that Kiselyov bumped into some grateful TV viewers this weekend.
Translation: Kiselyov returned from Crimea with a busted-up face. I feel like this is going to be a nationwide Russian trend: visit Crimea and take one in the nose!
Translation: The first rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club.
Translation: Olives don’t grow in Koktebel — the climate isn’t right. So this [Kiselyov attack] is good news
Translation: [Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria] Zakharova’s daughter was bitten in the face by a dog. Now the gravel has attacked Kiselyov’s face. What’s going on!
Translation: Kiselyov injured his face in Crimea. And only this morning I was saying there is no God!