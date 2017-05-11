The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

Dmitry Kiselyov, the general director of the “Rossiya Segodnya” state media holding, better known in the West as the Kremlin’s “chief propagandist,” has some scratches on his face. Russia’s most recognizable TV pundit says he went face-first into some gravel after tripping over some ropes while planting olives at his Crimean summer home in Koktebel.

“This is a temporary change of image,” Kiselyov joked with reporters at a book opening on Thursday, adding, “As you know, women look at a man with scars and see the winner of a fight.”

Many Russian Internet users, however, say that’s not exactly what they see when they look at Kiselyov’s face now. On Thursday, more than a few alternative theories floated around on Twitter.