Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked
8 hours ago Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram
10 hours ago Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’
Meanwhile…
Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram
Meanwhile…
Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’
Meanwhile…
Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry
Meanwhile…
Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
5 hours ago The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked
8 hours ago Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram
10 hours ago Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

March 13, 2017 — 23:16
— Update: 23:15

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

March 13, 2017 — 23:16
— Update: 23:15
Pixabay, edited by The Moscow Times

Ruslan Nurtdinov still faces no criminal penalties for driving his car through a busy airport terminal in Tatarstan last December, while high on drugs. Instead, the former police officer has been sentenced to 27 days in jail on the separate charge of possessing and transporting narcotics, which were discovered in his vehicle, after he plowed it through the Kazan airport.

The court also revoked Nurtdinov's driver’s license

“Unfortunately, the weight [of the drugs recovered] wasn’t enough for criminal charges,” a representative for the Tatarstan police department told the press on Monday.

Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style

When he was arrested, Nurtdinov was charged with two felonies: using violence against the authorities, and deliberately destroying property. State prosecutors have yet to bring this case to trial, and they’ve offered no update about their investigation.

Nurtdinov is responsible for an estimated 6 million rubles ($100,000) in damages to the Kazan airport.

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

14 hours ago

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of Russia's multiple political turns

8 hours ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

10 hours ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

11 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

14 hours ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

17 hours ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

17 hours ago

Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry

8 hours ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

10 hours ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

11 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

8 hours ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

10 hours ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

11 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the ...

Theater

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Alexei Frandetti stages Sweeney Todd at Taganka

Tue. Mar. 14 Sat. Apr. 08
Taganka
06:00 p.m.

The Russian version of Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical thriller. Barber Sweeney Todd returns to London after 15 years of exile, in order to take revenge on the corrupt judge who banished him, by conspiring with a local baker, Mrs. Lovett, who is in desperate need of fresh meat for her pies. Read more

Read more

8 hours ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

10 hours ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

11 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure in expressions that have to do with settling with less than the best.

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

9 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

14 hours ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

17 hours ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

17 hours ago

Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry

15 hours ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

15 hours ago

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur and professionals.

15 hours ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

15 hours ago

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur and professionals.

15 hours ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

15 hours ago

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur and professionals.

3 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil company, instead of a blacklisted nonprofit group.

see more

3 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil company, instead of a blacklisted nonprofit group.

3 days ago

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: Art in Europe 1945–1968” in collaboration with ...

3 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil company, instead of a blacklisted nonprofit group.

New issue — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
4 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
4 days ago

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador ...

3 days ago

Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram

3 days ago

Putin Ally Buys Black Sea Oyster Farm Linked to President

3 days ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

3 days ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

3 days ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

4 days ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Tue. Mar. 14

More events
Dreamworks Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Strider Opera
Silence Cinema
The Legends of Georgia Dance

3 days ago

Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram

3 days ago

Putin Ally Buys Black Sea Oyster Farm Linked to President

3 days ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

3 days ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

3 days ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

4 days ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

14 hours ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

17 hours ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

17 hours ago

Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

3 days ago
This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: Art in Europe 1945–1968” in collaboration with ...

Corruption Hampers Russian Arctic Militarization Dreams

3 days ago
Russia's militarization of the Arctic is a hot topic in ...

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

3 days ago
This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: Art in ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Theater

London Show

Wed. May. 24 Wed. May. 24
Satirikon / Planeta KVN Stage
06:00 p.m.

Konstantin Raikin stages a comedy based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.” Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Corruption Hampers Russian Arctic Militarization Dreams

Russia's militarization of the Arctic is a hot topic in Transatlantic policymaking circles these days. But ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Belarus President Loses to Street Protesters

Lukashenko is not accustomed to taking orders from protestors. Now he must make concessions and they ...

Most Read

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+