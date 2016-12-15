Russian Security Services Claim to Have Foiled an ISIS Terror Plot in Moscow

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced it arrested four men on suspicion of planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Moscow.

"The FSB of Russia suppressed the activity of a terrorist group consisting of citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and a citizen of the Republic of Moldova,” an FSB source told Interfax Thursday.

The cell “planned to make a series of major terrorist acts in Moscow with the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” the source added.

The FSB claims that the group was taking orders from an emissary of an Islamic State cell in Turkey, who is wanted by law enforcement authorities in Tajikistan.

During a search of the suspects’ residences, FSB officials claimed to have found automatic weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and “high power” explosive materials.

An FSB investigation is ongoing.