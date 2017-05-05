The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
7 hours ago
Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...
New Timofei Kulyabin’s staging of Chekhov starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova
Anton Chekhov’s early play about a young country gentleman who can neither decide what woman to choose or what to do with his life. Timofei Kulyabin’s updated version starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova. Read more
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Cosi Fan Tutte Ossia La Scuola Degli Amanti
Floris Visser stages Mozart’s comic opera about two young officers who disguise themselves as Turkish merchants to test their fiancees’ fidelity. Read more