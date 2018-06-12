‘The Devil Is in the Detail’: Russia Reacts to Trump-Kim Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a historic summit Tuesday, with a resulting pledge for North Korea to move toward complete denuclearization, while the United States promised its old foe security guarantees.

Trump and Kim gave few other specifics in a joint statement signed at the end of their summit in Singapore. Several analysts cast doubt on how effective the agreement would prove to be in the long run at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

This is how Russian officials reacted to the highly-anticipated meeting:

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“We commend the U.S. president’s statement following the meeting on the inappropriateness of holding [joint U.S.-South Korean] military exercises during the negotiation process.”

“For our part, we will continue making active efforts to uphold the political and diplomatic process around the Korean peninsula.”